"Devastated": Beloved giraffe dies at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Caretakers and fans of the Greater Vancouver Zoo are mourning the death of a beloved giraffe this week.

The zoo announced on social media and its website that Jenga was found dead in his barn stall on Wednesday afternoon.

Jenga was seen just moments before enjoying his afternoon meal in the giraffe yard. Staff announced “with heavy hearts” that they plan to investigate how the iconic zoo animal passed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Vancouver Zoo (@greatervancouverzoo)

“Jenga was known for his bold, curious personality, always eager to interact with staff and explore his surroundings,” said the Greater Vancouver Zoo online. “His presence brought joy to our staff and visitors alike, and his loss is being deeply felt across our zoo community. As we await the results of his necropsy, our priority remains the well-being of our remaining giraffes, who continue to display normal, healthy behaviour.”

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our dedicated Animal Care team, who form strong emotional bonds with each of the animals in their care. We encourage the public to share messages of support and condolences as we grieve the loss of Jenga.”

Members of the public shared condolences and memories of Jenga online.

“We are devastated by this news,” said Ciarra Smith. “The giraffes have always been our family’s favourites.”

“I will miss Jenga so much, he was such a character,” added Rebecca Iceton. “Thinking of all the staff during this difficult time knowing how much they love the animals as if they were their own.

“Jenga was lucky to have had the staff’s love and care for so many years.”

Vancouver Humane Society issued a statement on the “tragic life and death of Jenga the giraffe,” urging the zoo to address “ongoing welfare issues.”

“We’re saddened to learn of the death of another animal at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. Jenga the giraffe was only eight years old, which is a fraction of the lifespan for giraffes in the wild,” said campaign director Emily Pickett in a release. “The Vancouver Humane Society has been calling on the zoo for many years to address long-standing animal welfare issues and to move away from keeping animals in permanent captivity.”