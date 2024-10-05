Unsuspecting jogger attacked by silent swooping owl in BC

One man’s regular jog turned into a situation resembling a scene from a horror movie when he was attacked by a silent owl that had been stalking him from above.

The unsuspecting jogger managed to capture the attack on video, showing the owl sitting on a power line before swooping down at the man trying to attack.

With the owl’s piercing eyes shining brightly against the dimly lit skies, this situation is enough to give anyone a chill down their spine.

Luckily, both the jogger and his partner saw the humour in the incident.

The man’s partner spoke to Daily Hive about the situation, calling the video “extremely funny.”

The man was jogging with his earphones in when he felt something hit his head. He took them out, thinking someone had hit him over the head in an attempt to mug him, but was surprised when no one else was there.

The owl then swooped again, and he managed to take his phone out to record the continual attack.

The owl followed him for a while longer before flying off when he reached the main road. The man says that he had seen the owl before, as it was his usual running route, but that this was the first time it had ever attacked.

People in the comments shared their horror at the attack, sympathizing with how scary that must have been.

“Owl attacks are no joke,” one user wrote.

But among the discussion, the top comment with a little over 168,000 likes praised the jogger’s camerawork.

“Talented camerawork right there,” they wrote.

With files from Amir Ali.