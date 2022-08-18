A Greater Vancouver Zoo wolf has been found dead and one is still missing

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has shared new info about an incident that occurred earlier this week, revealing that one wolf is now dead.

We’ve also learned that it’s not just one wolf, but two wolves that went missing from the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The wolf that was found dead was named Chia, and the wolf still missing is named Tempest, who is just one year old. Chia was only three years old. Chia was found at the side of the road on 264th Street in Aldergrove.

In the wild, wolves can generally live up to around 15 years old.

“Tempest was born at the zoo last year and looks very similar to her siblings. She is a small wolf with grey, brown puppy fur, and white markings on her muzzle and across her brow,” reads a statement from Greater Vancouver Zoo’s Deputy GM Menita Prasad.

“Over the last few days, GVZoo staff have worked tirelessly to locate and safely recover the members of our wolf pack.”

All but two members of the wolf pack were secured. Prasad noted that the perimeter fence and grey wolf enclosure were compromised “from what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism.”

“As a result of this senseless act, our wolf pack has lost two family members.”

Langley RCMP told Daily Hive it was investigating what caused the wolves to escape in the first place and suggested “malicious intent” may have been involved.

As of yesterday, there were no suspects yet identified.

The search and rescue operation will continue and the zoo is asking for the public’s help to reunite Tempest with the rest of her family.

“We believe she is still within the vicinity of the GVZoo.”

Prasad adds that Tempest is shy and poses “no threat to public safety.”

“We ask that you not approach her but to report the location of where she was spotted.”

The zoo is planning to reopen this Saturday.