"The city can be unpredictable": Third break-in in five months at Vancouver restaurant (VIDEO)

The owners of a family-run restaurant in Vancouver are picking up the pieces after another break-in — for the third time in three months.

The owners of Zarak posted about the latest incident on Instagram on Wednesday.

“This morning at 3 am, we were unfortunately broken into for the third time in the past five months, so the third time we’ve had to change our lock, and replace our heavy cash register,” the Main Street restaurant’s post reads in part.

“We were conflicted whether to share this with you or not, but we decided to as a reminder that the city can be unpredictable and to please be safe,” the post reads.

Surveillance video shared along with the post shows someone appearing to gain entry to the Main Street and 5th Avenue location by using tools to break the lock.

Another camera shows the same hooded person then rip out the cash register inside the restaurant before they leave. The theft takes just a few seconds.

The owners say that despite the latest setback, “we are back today through Saturday this week.”

The restaurant features family recipes (aka “mum’s recipes” as owners call them) that incorporate traditional Afghan flavours and ingredients.

The restaurant opened in 2021 by the same people behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen,

That restaurant was also targeted in recent years. In August 2021, a vandal left $15,000 worth of damage to the South Surrey restaurant’s patio.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

