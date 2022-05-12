This blows: Vancouver sees its windiest day in over 60 years

Vancouver just saw its windiest May 12 since 1958.

It has been well established that May has not been very spring-y, and Vancouver keeps reaching meteorological heights that make it feel more like autumn.

It hasn’t been this windy on May 12 in Vancouver for 64 years, as gusts reached 55 km/h on Thursday.

Thursday’s record makes May 12, 2022 the second windiest May 12 on record, according to Vancouver Weather Records.

🥈With a max gust of 55km/h, today is #Vancouver‘s windiest May 12th in more than 60 years, since 1958. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/fjjGJPYqt5 — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) May 12, 2022

If you were hoping the windiest May 12 would blow away some of this gloomy Vancouver weather, the forecast won’t leave you with much hope.

According to Environment Canada, the warmest it’ll get over the next week is 15˚C. It’s also expected to get as cold as 6ºC at night.

It’s probably best to keep an umbrella around over the next week, and maybe pack a pair of red ruby slippers just in case.