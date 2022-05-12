David's Tea celebrates International Nurse’s Day with free tea
May 12 2022, 1:32 pm
In honour of International Nurse’s Day, David’s Tea is offering free Tea of the Day to all healthcare workers across Canada on Thursday.
For one day only, on May 12, the popular tea chain will serve either hot or iced versions of their Tea of the Day to any healthcare worker that shows up at one of their 18 locations.
Depending on where you’re located, the tea offering may vary.
Since 2022, David’s Tea has donated over 500,000 cups of tea to frontline workers.
Free David’s Tea
When: May 12, 2022
Where: Locations across Canada