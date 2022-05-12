It may be the middle of May, but that isn’t stopping the winter weather from showing up on some mountain passes in BC.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for a number of highways around the province.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

The weather agency is warning that snow could start falling tonight and continue through Friday morning, with up to 10 cm on certain routes.

“Snow is likely over the Southern Interior mountain passes as a trough of low pressure moves across BC tonight. Snow levels will lower to near 900 metres tonight before rising again on Friday. Occasionally heavy snow may reduce visibility. Be prepared for winter driving conditions.”

A statement warns the “weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Earlier this week, Environment Canada warned up to 30 cm of snow was expected on Kootenay Pass.