“Crown Prince of Bhangra” Jazzy B to perform at Whitecaps game

Fans headed to the Vancouver Whitecaps game this Saturday are in for a special treat.

The team is taking on Toronto FC in what should be a great matchup involving two of Canada’s most popular teams. The Whitecaps have had a strong start to the season and have the same number of points as Toronto FC despite playing one fewer game.

The Whitecaps have won the past two Canadian Championships and will face one of the other top contenders in this MLS match.

The team has announced that popular artist Jazzy B will be performing at the game as they celebrates their third annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match.

There will be two chances to see the superstar perform on Saturday. The first will take place pregame when Jazzy B and guest DJ Heer will be getting fans excited at Terry Fox Plaza right outside BC Place.

If you miss that performance, Jazzy B will be back at halftime inside the stadium, along with help from the Shan E Punjab Arts Club. Fans with tickets to the game will get to see the artist at work.

Tickets to the game are available on the team’s website now.

With more than 1.9 million Instagram followers, one million monthly listeners on Spotify, and multiple songs with more than 10 million streams, Jazzy B is a full-blown superstar.

He was the first South Asian to ever be inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame back in 2016.

The Whitecaps are expecting another large crowd for the celebration on Saturday. It’s believed that this game will mark the sixth consecutive with more than 22,000 fans in attendance.

The team is off to a great start to the season and just recently earned its first home win. The Whitecaps are in second place in the Western Conference and just two points behind the top-place Los Angeles Galaxy, although the Galaxy have played an extra match.