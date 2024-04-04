Quinn Hughes’ assault on the Vancouver Canucks record book has been nothing short of astonishing.

In just 359 career games, the 24-year-old blueliner has compiled more all-time points than every other Canucks defenceman, except one.

On Wednesday, Hughes surpassed Mattias Ohlund, doing so in half as many games as the former All-Star defenceman.

Ohlund is the fifth player Hughes passed this year, as he leapfrogged Kevin Bieksa, Doug Lidster, Dennis Kearns, and Jyrki Lumme previously. On each occasion, Hughes did so in laughably fewer games than it took the others to accomplish the feat.

And now there’s just one player left to pass: Alex Edler. The Canucks captain is just 82 points back of Edler, and barring injury, he could become the new record holder as soon as next season.

Hughes is having one of the best seasons by a Canucks player in franchise history, and easily the best by a Vancouver defenceman. He became the second player in franchise history to register 70 assists, joining Henrik Sedin.

With 86 points on the season, Hughes is the first Canucks defenceman ever to be better than a point-per-game player. If he doesn’t register another point in the final six games of the season, this will rank tied for 16th 16th-highest single-season point total.

If he can get to 90 points, Hughes will become just the 10th player in franchise history ever to do it.

But there’s a bigger accomplishment that Hughes has a shot at this season.

Hughes leads all NHL defencemen in scoring and is a lock to be a Norris Trophy finalist, which would be a Canucks franchise-first. But will he win it? Cale Makar is giving him a run for his money, and it remains to be seen which way voters lean.

Hughes leads Makar in points and assists, but is narrowly behind the Colorado Avalanche star in goals and points-per-game. The Canucks captain has a massive lead in plus-minus, and should get credit for his team’s surprise season.