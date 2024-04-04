Georges St-Pierre takes outdoor cold plunge in Montreal snowstorm

Quebec has been hit with a hefty April snowstorm. And while many people are scrambling through their spring wardrobes to find a way to stay warm, Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is basking in it.

St-Pierre posted a video of himself braving the elements as he plunged into an ice bath connected to his Montreal home on Thursday morning. He stepped outside wearing nothing but a bathing suit and furry mocassin boots.

“This morning, I needed more motivation to go to my ice bath than to stay there once I got inside,” the three-time former UFC Welterweight Champion wrote in French in an X post.

Since retiring from the UFC in 2019, St-Pierre has developed quite a presence on social media, often posting videos of his workouts and international travel adventures.

As he reiterated today, the Saint-Isidore, Quebec, native is also known to make good use of his personal sauna and cold bath.

And he clearly does not make exceptions for extreme weather, even when temperatures drop below zero.

In fact, back in December, the 42-year-old embraced the cold by hopping into the icy swimming pool in his backyard.

“Probably one of the last times I use my pool before it becomes a solid block of ice,” the UFC Hall of Famer said before stepping into his frigid water and submerging himself.

Anyone who has done cold plunges knows it takes a ton of discipline.

And that’s one quality St-Pierre has always exhibited, amassing an impressive record of 26 wins and just two losses over his illustrious UFC career.

Considering the way he takes care of his body, the renowned fighter could likely bump that record up to 27-2 if he really wanted to make a return to the ring.