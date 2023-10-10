You could become the Vancouver Whitecaps next professional esports athlete this week

Vancouver Whitecaps are looking for their next professional esports athlete, and it could be you.

The Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup presented by Daily Hive is taking place on Friday, October 13, and the single-elimination, winner-takes-all EA Sports FC 24 tournament is looking for competitors.

There are fantastic prizes to be won during the gaming tournament, including a trip to the MLS Cup 2023. Sign-ups for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC qualifier tournament are open now.

The tournament will be held crossplay, which means that gamers can compete on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC versions of EA Sports FC 24. Matches will be held via online play.

The winner of the Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup will receive two 2024 Vancouver Whitecaps FC season membership tickets, a Whitecaps FC jersey, a Whitecaps chain, and of course, bragging rights. Champions at the club level will then face off against other MLS team representatives in a league tourney. The single elimination bracket competition will crown a national eMLS Amateur Champion, and the winner will receive a trip to the MLS Cup 2023.

Participation in the Whitecaps FC eMLS Amateur Cup is free. Learn more about the tournament rules and register to play online.