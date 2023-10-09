"It was cute": Raptors fans go wild for Gradey Dick's debut

He only scored five points in 14 minutes of action, but Gradey Dick is already a Toronto Raptors fan favourite.

The 19-year-old rookie took part in his first NBA preseason game Sunday in Vancouver, though it took well into the second half for him to make his appearance. Raptors fans on hand started to grow impatient, demanding that new Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković put Dick in the game.

“We want Gradey” chants began, and eventually the coach gave in.

Huge cheer as Gradey Dick prepares to enter the game, followed by a “we want Gradey” chant pic.twitter.com/WobK5MlroN — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 9, 2023

The crowd erupted when Dick stood up from the bench, and they roared whenever he touched the ball. And when Dick scored on his first bucket on a tough pull up jump shot, it was the biggest cheer of the night.

Welcome to the NBA, Gradey Dick. The Raptors rookie with his first #NBAPreseason bucket. pic.twitter.com/c5uuV8PexZ — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2023

“It was cute,” Rajaković said of the reception for Toronto’s first-round pick.

“Gradey is doing such an amazing job. He is the future of this organization. But he cannot skip any steps. Tonight was great for him to get on the court, to get the feel of a real NBA game — the speed and all of that.”