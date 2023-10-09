Canucks reveal 22 players on their opening-night roster

Ladies and gentlemen, your Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks have revealed their opening-night roster, with 22 players named to the team.

Minutes before they were required to set their roster at 2 pm PT, the Canucks made a pair of transactions that appear to have a complex salary-cap reasoning behind them. Vasily Podkolzin was called up from the AHL, while Akito Hirose and Cole McWard were sent down. None of the players involved in the move require waivers, and it’s not expected that Podkolzin will actually start the season in Vancouver.

Nils Aman, who is also waiver-exempt, was sent down to the AHL yesterday and is expected to start with the NHL club.

Here’s an explanation of the salary cap gymnastics from PuckPedia:

The #Canucks opening roster is $2.472M over cap with 22 active players (13F/7D/2G) & Mikheyev IR & Poolman LTIR. By swapping Aman for Podkolzin, they're $28K from optimal LTIR capture w/ Poolman LTIR. Can add additional LTIR players (Soucy?) & add spacehttps://t.co/XWpJ5KE83l — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 9, 2023

Among the players not listed is Ilya Mikheyev, who is still recovering from ACL surgery last January. The 28-year-old Russian has been skating with the team recently, but it doesn’t look like he’ll start the season on time. Carson Soucy, who was injured during Vancouver’s final preseason game on Friday, is listed on the roster despite being expected to be out “week to week.”

Jack Studnicka and Christian Wolanin both cleared waivers this morning, and will start in Abbotsford. They were sent down after the Canucks acquired Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lafferty will wear No. 18 with his new team, and is on today’s roster.

Canucks 2023-24 opening-night roster

Forwards (13)

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

J.T. Miller

Sam Lafferty

Nils Höglander

Pius Suter

Phil Di Giuseppe

Elias Pettersson

Teddy Blueger

Anthony Beauvillier

Dakota Joshua

Vasily Podkolzin

Andrei Kuzmenko

Defencemen (7)

Carson Soucy

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Noah Juulsen

Guillaume Brisebois

Tyler Myers

Ian Cole

Goaltenders (2)

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko