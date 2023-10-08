Whitecaps to host home playoff match for first time in six years

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be playing in front of their home crowd this postseason.

For the first time in six years, the Whitecaps will have a home playoff date at BC Place.

Having already qualified for the postseason earlier in the week for the sixth time since they’ve joined MLS, Vancouver got more good news on Saturday when they mathematically guaranteed at least one home playoff date for the 2023 postseason.

Vancouver’s last home playoff game came in the first leg of the Western Conference semifinals on October 29, 2017, when they drew 0-0 against the Seattle Sounders before falling 2-0 in Washington on the return leg.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference with one game remaining in their schedule, Vancouver has secured a spot in at least the Round One best-of-three series, a new feature in the league’s revamped playoff format. In the format, the higher of the two seeds hosts the first game and a possible winner-take-all third game, while the lower seed hosts the second game in the series.

Taking inspiration from leagues like MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA, MLS expanded their playoff field to 18 teams this season, with the eighth and nine seeds in each conference starting things off with a single-elimination wild card match and the winner advancing through to Round One.

Round One will take place from October 28 through November 12. Fans interested in getting tickets for Vancouver’s playoff contests are able to sign up through the team’s ticket presale, which will notify those interested via text or email with more information once tickets are available for purchase.