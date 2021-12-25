A rare White Christmas descends on Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

White Christmas snowfall in downtown Vancouver, captured at Beach Avenue in the West End on December 25, 2021. (@stephenbraverm1/Twitter)

All areas of Metro Vancouver have woken up to a rare White Christmas, after snow began falling late Christmas Eve.

This is only Vancouver’s fourth White Christmas in the past quarter century, with 2008 being the last major snowfall event coinciding with Christmas.

According to Environment Canada records, Vancouver’s greatest snowfall on Christmas Day was in 1971 when 17.5 cm fell, while 2008 saw the most snow on the ground with 41 cm.

On Christmas Eve, yesterday, Environment Canada’s main Vancouver weather station at Vancouver International Airport recorded 6.9 cm of snow.

The latest forecast as of 11 am today indicates the likelihood of snowfall remains high throughout Christmas Day and into the early morning hours of December 26. Up to an additional 4 cm of snowfall can be expected today for areas near the moderating effects of sea water, with further accumulation in inland areas.

Parts of Metro Vancouver, specifically eastern and higher elevation areas, already saw accumulated snowfall in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

An arctic outflow warning is currently in effect; expect eastward winds of 20 km/hr, gusting to up to 40 km/hr. Environment Canada warns the outflow winds will create wind chill values of -20°C and below.

“Temperatures will remain well below seasonal and will bottom out near record cold temperatures next week,” reads the weather warning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Levesque (@patricklevesque)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quincy (@quincy.adventures_cavapoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇨🇦 🏳‍🌈 (@rossco_ca)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven (@stevenwu93)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Cablek (@jcablek)

Merry Christmas, everyone. Have an amazing and sufficiently stuffed day. ☃️❄🎄 pic.twitter.com/IIBqXg5ZJJ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) December 25, 2021

A rare white Christmas in downtown Vancouver pic.twitter.com/6vJCzaPvNX — Karm Sumal (@KarmSumal) December 25, 2021

Walking my puppy Shelby in the snow Vancouver BC Merry Christmas 🤶💋❄️🥰🥶 pic.twitter.com/o6NkUgCXxr — Cory (@Cory382236879) December 25, 2021

Christmas morning snow in Vancouver. Merry Christmas 🎄 and have a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/uF33DmARjP — 𝐑𝐨𝐛-YVR 📸 (@RobSpicerYVR) December 25, 2021

It’s a white Christmas in Vancouver this year. Merry Christmas and have a happy holiday season! #Vancouver #WhiteChristmas #snow pic.twitter.com/6N3RE2zrBq — Natasha Gordon (@natashamgordon) December 25, 2021

So @TransLink employees use hockey sticks to clear the doors of snow and ice. Does it get any more canadian? pic.twitter.com/5NS8LJl7L2 — Amir Ali (@AmirsDoingItAll) December 25, 2021