For many, Christmas Day is a chance to spend time lounging at home with their families. However, for those looking to escape the house and do something a little different, there are a number of businesses that will be open across the city.
So whether you feel like enjoying the day on the slopes, catching a movie, or dining on decadent Christmas delights, here’s our list of what’s open on Christmas Day in Vancouver.
Local ski hills
Skier and snowboarder/Grouse Mountain
Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.
(Mount Seymour/Facebook)
Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.
Skiing at Cypress Mountain/Peter Lonergan
The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.
Movie theatres
Movie theatre/Shutterstock
Movie theatres remain open this Christmas at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Check your local listings for show times.
Scuba Claus/Vancouver Aquarium
Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.
Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Christmas Day hours: 10:00 am to 4 pm
Christmas at Canada Place
Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.
Robson Square rink / Shutterstock
Strap on your skates and glide across the ice in downtown Vancouver on Christmas Day. It’s free if you bring your own skates; open Christmas Day from 11 am to 5 pm.
Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
This gorgeous 50-foot tree is on display at Robson Square and is free to enjoy, perhaps accompanied by a visit to the Robson Square ice rink.
Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
St. Paul’s Lights of Hope (Spencer Finlay / Flickr)
The stunning display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital on Burrard Street is the perfect lights activity to enjoy on Christmas Day. Take the family or that special someone for a walk and enjoy!
Where: 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver
As the only community pool open on Christmas Day, why not take the opportunity to go for a dip before the big Christmas dinner?
Hours: 9 am to 2 pm
Quick food fixes
Not feeling all the eggnog, turkey, or fruitcake?
Not to worry: A number of fast food and convenience store chains are still open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, select Subways, Tim Hortons, and 7-11.
Dining out
If just thinking about preparing dinner on Christmas Day is enough to make you tired, then we’ve got the perfect alternative for you.
Here are a handful of venues in the city that are keeping their doors open on the 25th.
Private liquor stores
Liquor Depot Canada / Facebook
The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open on Christmas Day:
Originally published on December 18, 2019