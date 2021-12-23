EventsNewsChristmas

What's open on Christmas Day in Vancouver this year

Vancouver's Christmas Tree (Kenneth Chan / Daily Hive)
For many, Christmas Day is a chance to spend time lounging at home with their families. However, for those looking to escape the house and do something a little different, there are a number of businesses that will be open across the city.

So whether you feel like enjoying the day on the slopes, catching a movie, or dining on decadent Christmas delights, here’s our list of what’s open on Christmas Day in Vancouver.

Local ski hills

Grouse Mountain

Skier and snowboarder/Grouse Mountain

Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.

Mount Seymour

(Mount Seymour/Facebook)

(Mount Seymour/Facebook)

Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.

Cypress Mountain

Skiing at Cypress Mountain/Peter Lonergan

The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.

Movie theatres

free movie day

Movie theatre/Shutterstock

Movie theatres remain open this Christmas at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Check your local listings for show times.

Vancouver Aquarium

Scuba Claus/Vancouver Aquarium

Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Christmas Day hours: 10:00 am to 4 pm

Christmas at Canada Place

Christmas at Canada Place

Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.

Robson Square skating rink

Robson skating rink

Robson Square rink / Shutterstock

Strap on your skates and glide across the ice in downtown Vancouver on Christmas Day. It’s free if you bring your own skates; open Christmas Day from 11 am to 5 pm.

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Christmas Tree at Robson Square

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura S (@laura_vanisle) on

This gorgeous 50-foot tree is on display at Robson Square and is free to enjoy, perhaps accompanied by a visit to the Robson Square ice rink.

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Lights of Hope (Spencer Finlay / Flickr)

The stunning display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital on Burrard Street is the perfect lights activity to enjoy on Christmas Day. Take the family or that special someone for a walk and enjoy!

Where: 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Hillcrest Swimming Pool

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Epic Duck Plane (@ryan_vancouver106) on

As the only community pool open on Christmas Day, why not take the opportunity to go for a dip before the big Christmas dinner?

Hours: 9 am to 2 pm

Quick food fixes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on

Not feeling all the eggnog, turkey, or fruitcake?

Not to worry: A number of fast food and convenience store chains are still open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, select Subways, Tim Hortons, and 7-11.

Dining out

Thanksgiving Toronto 2016

If just thinking about preparing dinner on Christmas Day is enough to make you tired, then we’ve got the perfect alternative for you.

Here are a handful of venues in the city that are keeping their doors open on the 25th.

Private liquor stores

Liquor Depot Canada / Facebook

Liquor Depot Canada / Facebook 

The following private liquor stores in Vancouver are open on Christmas Day:

 

Originally published on December 18, 2019

