For many, Christmas Day is a chance to spend time lounging at home with their families. However, for those looking to escape the house and do something a little different, there are a number of businesses that will be open across the city.

So whether you feel like enjoying the day on the slopes, catching a movie, or dining on decadent Christmas delights, here’s our list of what’s open on Christmas Day in Vancouver.

Local ski hills

Grouse Mountain is open on Christmas Day. What better way to enjoy the holiday than with fresh powder? Grouse has the longest Christmas Day hours out of all the local mountains.

Another great mountain to enjoy a white Christmas on.

The West Vancouver mountain is open on Christmas Day as well.

Movie theatres

Movie theatres remain open this Christmas at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Check your local listings for show times.

Spend Christmas Day surrounded by sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Yes, it’s open, but special hours are in effect for Christmas Day.

Where: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Christmas Day hours: 10:00 am to 4 pm

Experience the Avenue of Trees, the Woodward’s Windows, and the Sails of Light. This is an entirely outdoor display best viewed after dark.