Arctic outflow warning means it could feel like -20°C in Metro Vancouver

An arctic outflow warning has been issued by Metro Vancouver, warning of severely low temperatures starting this weekend.

The bulletin was issued by Environment Canada on Friday morning and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Also affected are the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, and parts of the Sunshine Coast.

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC interior will bring strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to coastal communities beginning Saturday night,” says Environment Canada. “The outflow winds will create wind chill values of minus 20 and below.”

Temperatures are expected to remain low and reach “near-record cold temperatures” by next week. They’re likely to improve during the day on Wednesday.

Environment Canada is also reminding residents that frostbite and hypothermia can happen within minutes if the proper precautions aren’t taken while outdoors.

“Any outdoor activity exposes you to an increased risk of frostbite. Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.”

Public Safety Canada also encourages people to make an emergency plan and emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight.