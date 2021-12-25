4 of the top 5 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

It’s a cold Christmas Day for some Canadians, with four of the top five coldest places on Earth right now being in Canada.

The cold streak doesn’t just extend to the top five, either. Out of the top 15 coldest spots, 10 are in Canada as well.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, four of the top five coldest places on Earth right now are actually in Canada.

A spot in Russia claim the top spot, and after that, it’s Canadian cold making up the rest of the top five.

The coldest place on the planet, Jakutsk, Russia, is mind-numbingly brisk at -48ºC.

In second, third and fourth place are locations in Yukon, ranging from -44ºC to -40ºC. We are shivering just thinking about those temperatures!

The fifth coldest place on the planet is Linderb Landing, Northwest Territories at a chilly -39ºC.

In addition to Canada filling up the top five, there are six other spots in the country listed within the top 15, including the Dease Lake Coastal Station in British Columbia at -38ºC, ranking sixth and more spots in Yukon and Nunavut.

So, there you have it.

Keep warm with your coffee and Christmas presents today. Some people in Canada are sure enduring a chilly, chilly Christmas Day.