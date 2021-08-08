Yesterday was the wettest August 7 Vancouver has ever seen

Vancouver ended its 52 day drought with a bang yesterday.

According to weather historian Rolf Campbell, 22.1 millimetres of rain had fallen by 11 am yesterday, making it the wettest August 7 Vancouver has seen since records began in 1900.

🥇With a 11am precip total of 22.1mm, today is #Vancouver‘s wettest Aug 7th since records began in 1900. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/hq5LtRtQmZ — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) August 7, 2021

Saturday’s showers beat out the 19.3 millimetres of rain that were recorded on August 7, 1943, and the 15 millimetres that fell the same day in 1995.

August 7, 2020, saw 4.6 millimetres of rain drench Vancouver, making it the 10th wettest on record.

Yesterday’s showers marked the first time Vancouver has seen substantial rainfall in 52 days. The last time measurable rainfall was recorded in the city was June 15.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, there’s a 40% chance of showers on Sunday, too. Rain is expected this morning and early this afternoon, but should clear by the evening.

The long awaited rain has helped cool temperatures in Vancouver down to the low 20s, but another heat wave is expected to hit later this week.