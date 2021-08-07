Vancouver overjoyed to see first substantial rainfall in 52 days

For the first time since mid-June, Vancouver has seen a real rainy day.

Showers began overnight on Friday, ending a 52-day dry-spell. Rain was still falling as the city awoke on Saturday, with many residents taking to social media to share their joy.

According to The Weather Network, the relief comes courtesy of a low-pressure system which could bring up to 20 millimetres of rain to the Lower Mainland by Sunday night.

The entire Lower Mainland today: pic.twitter.com/YC4K6VTzvR — Julie MacLellan (@juliemaclellan) August 7, 2021

Today really feels like Vancouver with this rain. I missed it so much?? omg ;___; — Pearl Low | 劉寶珠🧋 (@Fumi_chun) August 7, 2021

Everyone in Vancouver right now welcoming the rain 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rA4hr1JvB2 — strimby (@strimby) August 7, 2021

I have never been so grateful for rain.#Vancouver pic.twitter.com/7DAi1Prp7g — Crommunist (@Crommunist) August 7, 2021

Rain city is back. Vancouver we missed ya! — Ben Shpall Jones (@BenShpall) August 7, 2021

The fact that people in #Vancouver are cheering because it is finally raining today tells you how dry it’s been! 52 days without rain. 3rd longest drought since early 1900. Love this heat and summer but we need this badly, especially to help with the forest fires. #rain #BCStorm — Chad 🕷️🎷🎵🎤🥋☕ (@chadsmithjazz) August 7, 2021

Although trace amounts of rain fell on July 30 and 31, the last time Vancouver saw measurable rainfall was on June 15.

Saturday’s showers have helped cool the city down to 16°C. Temperatures should remain in the low 20s through Tuesday, according to The Weather Network’s forecast.

Enjoy the cool weather while it lasts, though. Another heat wave is expected to hit Vancouver next week, sending temperatures soaring above 30°C on Thursday.