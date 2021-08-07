NewsWeather

Vancouver overjoyed to see first substantial rainfall in 52 days

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
Aug 7 2021, 3:08 pm
For the first time since mid-June, Vancouver has seen a real rainy day.

Showers began overnight on Friday, ending a 52-day dry-spell. Rain was still falling as the city awoke on Saturday, with many residents taking to social media to share their joy.

According to The Weather Network, the relief comes courtesy of a low-pressure system which could bring up to 20 millimetres of rain to the Lower Mainland by Sunday night.

Although trace amounts of rain fell on July 30 and 31, the last time Vancouver saw measurable rainfall was on June 15.

Saturday’s showers have helped cool the city down to 16°C. Temperatures should remain in the low 20s through Tuesday, according to The Weather Network’s forecast.

Enjoy the cool weather while it lasts, though. Another heat wave is expected to hit Vancouver next week, sending temperatures soaring above 30°C on Thursday.

