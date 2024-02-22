Snow in the forecast for Vancouver after rainy weekend

After an expected damp weekend of showers, forecasters say snow could fall in the Vancouver region at the start of the upcoming work week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Vancouver is in for a long, gloomy, rain-filled weekend.

On Friday, Vancouver is expected to experience periods of rain throughout the day before tapering off for the night. However, the rain is expected to pour down Saturday through to the end of the weekend.

There is a chance of rain showers or flurries for Monday and Tuesday, ECCC said.

Friday, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 11°C and gradually drop to around 6°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Whistler, snow is welcome news for people hoping to hit the slopes.

Over the next five days, Whistler could see a total accumulation of over 20 cm, with most snow falling on Sunday.