Vancouver's Westin Bayshore Hotel named as finalist for prestigious award

Apr 19 2024, 6:30 pm
Pool and water view at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver (Marriott.com)

It’s one of the most well-known and popular hotels in Vancouver, and now, the Westin Bayshore is being recognized as a finalist for a prestigious award.

It’s been announced that the iconic hotel is a finalist at the 2024 BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence for Accommodation of the Year.

The hotel is up against the Magnolia Hotel & Spa in Victoria and the Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort in Mackenzie Sound.

What makes the Westin Bayshore so special?

The swanky hotel in Coal Harbour has been a favourite for visitors and locals for years and it’s easy to see why. The resort-style space has year-round wellness programs and one of the biggest hotel ballrooms in all of Western Canada, making it the ideal spot for business and leisure.

westin vancouver hotel

TheLittleCactus/Shutterstock

The views are incredible and offer shots of the water, mountains, and the city, from around the hotel and the well-appointed and bright guest rooms and suites.

westin

View from a Panoramic Suite at Westin Bayshore (Marriott.com)

The hotel also has a few spots to grab a drink or tasty snack, including H Tasting Lounge.

h tasting lounge

H Tasting Lounge (Marriott.com)

And you’ll likely be happy to know the Westin is pet-friendly, so you don’t have to leave your four-legged pal behind!

The winners will be honoured in grand style during the Awards Gala at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler on May 2.

Have you ever stayed at the Westin Bayshore? Let us know in the comments!

With files from Ryan Hook

