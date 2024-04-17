If you’ve ever stepped foot in the Central Branch of Vancouver Public Library, you know it’s one of the city’s architectural gems, and it’s now getting some major international recognition.

Conde Nast Traveler has just named the West Georgia spot as one of the “Most Beautiful Libraries In The World,” ranking it among some impressive institutions around the globe.

These featured libraries are described as having more than just books on display, with CN Traveler focusing on spots with “iconic architecture, impressive art collections, and lush gardens.”

What makes Vancouver’s main library so special?

According to CN Traveler, people may have noticed it looks like another impressive landmark — and there’s a good reason for that. The nine-floor central library branch was actually modeled after Rome’s iconic Colosseum.

I mean, we totally see it. In addition to the incredible architecture that basically spans an entire city block, CN Traveler also highlights the “striking rooftop garden” designed by Safdie Architects.

If you haven’t taken the time to check out the main branch, there’s no better time. And don’t forget — you can do a lot more than just find books at VPL. They also offer a ton of other things for free, like movies, arts and crafts, and a TON of archival magazines.

Curious about what other spots made the list of the most beautiful libraries? You can check out the full list of libraries here.