Bravo stars Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz gush over Canada's food scene

The boys are back in town! Well, they’re back in Canada. Vanderpump Rules’ (VPR) current star Tom Schwartz and former VPR personality Jax Taylor are in the Great White North, and we got a chance to catch up with them.

Dished connected with the big-time Bravo stars via video call from their Montreal hotel room.

The pair are in town alongside their now-infamous VPR co-star, Tom Sandoval — who wasn’t present during the interview — for an appearance at Old Montreal’s Pangea Restaurant, a place Schwartz and Taylor already visited once this year.

“We love Canada,” said Schwartz, who says he’s been to Montreal five times and loved it every visit. “I’m obsessed with Toronto, Montreal, Calgary.” “Between the food, the people, the atmosphere, the buildings, the vibes, everybody’s really cool here,” added Taylor, who is the anchor star of Bravo’s newest hit show alongside VPR alum Kristen Doute, The Valley.

The pair went on to shout out a ton of local Montreal spots, including Arthurs, Gibbys, and Bevo Pizzeria. Taylor gave some love to Toronto’s Danny’s Pizza Tavern, which he visited earlier this week while he was in town.

Taylor confirmed he’s looking forward to visiting other Canadian cities soon, including Calgary and Edmonton, in June.

As for Vancouver, that’s certainly in the works as well.

“Vancouver’s next on the list!”

If you’re lucky enough to be in Montreal this week, you can head to Pangea and hang with Schwartz and Taylor yourself. Otherwise, keep an eye on their social media for updates on which Canadian cities they’ll be in next.

