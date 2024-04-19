Three Victoria hotels named as finalists for prestigious hotel awards

The Magnolia Hotel, the Oswego Hotel, and the Huntingdon Manor and Pendray Inn Tea House have been announced as finalists at the 2024 BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence.

The winners will be honoured in grand style during the Awards Gala at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler on May 2.

The three Victoria hotels were nominated for hospitality, cleanliness, housekeeping, and sustainability.

Acknowledging the dedication and excellence within the hospitality industry, the Hotelier of the Year award celebrates the individuals who spearhead these efforts. Among the nominees are Bill Lewis, general manager of the Magnolia Hotel, and Sarah Webb, general manager of the Oswego Hotel.

Dawson Leduc, operations manager for the Oswego Hotel, was one of three nominated as “Leader of the Future” in the industry.

Central to any hotel experience is the commitment to cleanliness and housekeeping, and Magnolia Hotel & Spa was among the three nominees in this category, as well as Accommodation of the Year.

Moreover, sustainability has emerged as a key pillar in the hospitality industry, with hotels increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices to minimize their environmental footprint.

The Huntingdon Manor Hotel & Pendray Inn Tea House in Victoria is among the three nominees for this award.