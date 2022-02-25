Good news, bad news: Vancouver's weekend weather is doing a 180°

For the final weekend of February, the weather forecast has some good news and bad news for Vancouverites.

Good news?

It’s finally going to warm up again. Locals were taken aback by a little sprinkling of snow this week as windchill made it feel like -10°C.

Now, the special weather statement warning of chilly temperatures for the region has ended.

The weekend forecast from Environment Canada shows highs of 7°C and 8°C, so you might need to ditch the scarf and gloves soon.

Bad news?

It’s going to be a little wet. While it’ll be clear overnight on Friday, it’s set to rain this weekend in Vancouver on Saturday and there will be “periods of rain” on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the Environment Canada forecast issued Friday morning:

According to the agency, Friday will still be cold with winds up to 15 km/h and a -9°C windchill in the morning.

Then, on Saturday, it’ll get cloudier and cloudier until it starts raining around noon. The rain will continue and taper off into “periods of rain” on Saturday, warming up to a high of 8°C.

It might be more of an indoor weekend for you, but that’s okay because there’s still plenty to do in Vancouver, rain or shine.