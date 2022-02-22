Special weather statement issued for Vancouver as wind chill hits -9°C

It’s a clear but cold day in Vancouver, and Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for residents to take caution as the temperature drops below freezing.

Although the mercury reads close to 2°C, the wind chill is making the temperature in Vancouver feel closer to -9°C. Environment Canada characterizes it as a period of unusually cold temperatures coupled with strong outflow winds.

“An Arctic air mass is in place over the BC coast, with below-freezing temperatures across the region,” the weather agency said.

It’s supposed to get even colder overnight and into Wednesday, with temperatures falling to somewhere between -5°C and -10°C on Wednesday night. Temperatures will increase during the day, but remain below seasonal normals.

The wind chill could make it feel even colder Tuesday night — as cold as -15°C.

The winds are forecast to be strongest in the Fraser Valley and in Howe Sound.

The City of Vancouver opened additional homeless shelter spaces over the weekend due to the extreme weather. It hasn’t yet been announced if they’ll be open beyond Tuesday.

The cold snap is also causing more potholes than usual along city streets, and the City of Vancouver asked residents to be patient while crews make repairs.

Environment Canada says it’s supposed to start getting warmer on Thursday.