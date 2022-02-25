12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 25 to 27

The last weekend of February is upon us! Make the most of the last few days of the month by checking out some fun events around Vancouver!

Here are 12 events to check out from February 25 to 27, including Trevor Noah, The Da Vinci Experience, and more.

What: Comedy superstar Trevor Noah. Noah will perform at Rogers Arena as part of his critically acclaimed tour, Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal. Presented by Just for Laughs Vancouver, Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

When: February 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season with weekend games against Stockton Heat on February 25 and 27.

When: February 25 and 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: This beloved monthly online show, hosted by Satanix, showcases drag performers of all genders and expressions, as well as artists of other specialties, such as burlesque and poetry. The Bip Top: Scene vs Emo pt 2 will have Vancouver’s favourite kings, things, and queens pulling out the black eyeliner and back-combing their hair to the scene and emo gods above on this Twitch livestreamed extravaganza.

When: February 25, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: Online via Twitch.tv/s4t4nix

Cost: Free

What: From now until February 27, Dynamic Diasporas will be displayed at the Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza). The project created and curated by Doaa Magdy will also showcase a closing day dance performance on Sunday at 3 pm.

Presented by VMF Winter Arts and community partner BC Black History Awareness Society (BCBHAS), Dynamic Diasporas tells the story of roughly 800 educated and skilled Black men and women who came to the Colony of British Columbia in 1858 at the invitation of its governor, Sir James Douglas.

When: Art Installation can be seen daily until February 27, 2022. Dance performance on February 27

Time: Art Installation can be seen during Hub opening hours. Dance performance at 3 pm.

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour, and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair-friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until February 28, 2022

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery.

Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout.

When: Now until May 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator is a massive feature exhibit that will introduce visitors to the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.

Visitors will also discover how the Tyrannosaurus rex may have looked and behaved over 66 million years ago. From a young, furry baby, to a massive, fully grown apex predator through its 100 million years of evolution, the enormous reptile comes to life in the exhibit.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Comedians Ken Lawson and David Milchard host Improv Cocktail Hour at the Havana Theatre, featuring big laughs, special guests, and delicious drinks for your Saturday night.

When: Every Saturday

Time: Doors 9:30 pm, show 10 pm

Where: Havana Theatre 1214 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Art Soul Methods and The Beaumont Studios are hosting an artisan market filled with handcrafted, designed and curated items from the local Black and BIPOC arts and business community. Shop for locally-made jewellery, apparel, dumplings, and more while listening to a live performance by Liza D, the lead singer of The SoTight Band.

When: February 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Entry: By donation

What: When it comes to well-seasoned, warming, liquid eats, nothing says comfort like a steaming hot bowl of pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup dish comprising broth, silky rice noodles, a handful of herbs, and thinly sliced meat.

Fragrant, loaded with tender meat and soft-textured noodles, here’s our list on where to find delicious, slurp-worthy pho in or around Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival is underway across the country, and seafood lovers in Vancouver are in heaven with the number and variety of delicious dishes to enjoy. Until February 28, make plans to discover some of the city’s top restaurants while supporting the sustainable seafood fundraiser for Ocean Wise Seafood program.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: This February, Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences will be lighting up Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Expect the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina to be glowing brighter than your love for your sweetheart.

When: Now until February 28, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online