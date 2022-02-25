Vancouver City Hall and Burrard Bridge light up blue to support Ukraine

A couple of key Vancouver landmarks have lit up blue to show support for Ukraine.

The European nation was invaded by Russia this week, and more than 100 Ukrainians were killed in Russia’s attacks. Anti-war demonstrations broke out around the world, and Canada expedited the process for Ukrainians to immigrate here.

In Vancouver, City Hall and the Burrard Bridge will be illuminated blue for the next several weeks, the City tweeted Thursday evening.

“[It’s a show of] support and solidarity with the citizens of our sister city since 1944, Odessa, and the people of Ukraine,” the City said.

City Hall and the Burrard Bridge are equipped with LED lights to recognize important events and cultural occasions. According to the City’s website, the landmarks will be lit up blue until March 2, at which point they’ll switch to white, green, and red to recognize the National Day of Republic of Bulgaria. After that, they’ll light up purple on March 8 for International Women’s Day.

There’s also a rally in support of Ukraine happening at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday. Demonstrators are encouraged to gather in front of the gallery at 1 pm on February 26 and bring anti-war placards.