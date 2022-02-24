Vancouver wakes up to dusting of fresh snow (PHOTOS)

Snow started falling over the Lower Mainland Wednesday night as the region faced a cold snap that made it feel like -10°C with the wind chill.

By Thursday morning, the clouds cleared, leaving a dusting of fresh snow to reflect the sunrise.

Metro Vancouver remains under a Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada because of the cold temperatures. It may get up to 5°C Thursday afternoon, but will go back down to -5°C on Thursday night.

The Arctic air mass is forecast to dissipate over the weekend.

