12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 12 to 14

The holiday season is officially underway in Vancouver! Enjoy seasonal delights and other great events with our list of 12 things to do from November 12 to 14. VISAFF 2021, Circle Craft Christmas Market, and more.

What: The popular Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) returns this week for its 11th consecutive year with different voices and styles of storytelling taking viewers on a trip all the way from North America to the heart of South Asia.

From November 11 to 15, VISAFF 2021 will showcase 60 films in screenings held at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. This year’s lineup includes six features, five documentaries, and over 30 short films.

When: Now until November 15, 2021 (VISAFF 2021), November 13 to 21 (Online Screenings)

Time: Various times

Where: Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall and Online

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Inspired by light and artistic impression, Lumière is returning for its eighth year with spectacular art installations to brighten up downtown Vancouver.

The exhibit installs illuminated art pieces in the West End every year. For 2021, the event has announced that it will be expanding throughout downtown Vancouver. The interactive art installations will be set up at four iconic sites: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre.

When: November 12 to 30, 2021

Time: Nightly

Where: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre

Cost: Free

What: North Shore Breweries will be hosting a variety of exciting events during Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week. Check out the unique collab brews, kitchen takeovers, theme food, games, and more. The week-long event also offers a number of prizes to be won.

When: Now until November 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

What: This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival at the Vancouver Christmas Market from November 13 to December 24. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content. All your favourites are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and more.

When: Daily from November 13 to December 24, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (November 13 to November 18), 11:30 am to 9 pm (November 19 December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Girl Gang Holiday Pop Up is a showcase of some of BC’s most-loved women-owned businesses. Shop for the perfect gift, soy candles, planners, lifestyle wear, treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: November 13, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Formation Studios – 16 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A unique augmented reality (AR) installation will “transform” the cars of Vancouver drivers into a Ferrari race car. Shell Canada’s interactive pop-up, The Shell Performance Wall, will use AR video capture to turn any car that passes by into the Scuderia Ferrari’s SF21 race car. Visitors will be able to see themselves behind the wheel of the racing team’s iconic vehicle.

When: Now until November 14, 2021

Time: 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 5 pm on weekends (hours may vary)

Where: 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and dive with the colourful cold-water creatures in the Strait of Georgia habitat, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around. Beginning this weekend, and all throughout December, keen-eyed youngsters and adults alike will be able to spot Scuba Claus during his daily dives, spreading holiday cheer and magic.

When: November 13 to January 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Adult: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Child (0-2): Free. Purchase online

BC Lions What: BC Lions face the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 12. When: November 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canadian artisans from coast to coast will be setting up shop at the Vancouver Convention Centre this month for the 2021 Circle Craft Christmas Market.

A Vancouver tradition for over 50 years, this year’s event will take place from November 10 to 14. Over 200 artisans are expected to take part, including clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers, just to name a few.

When: Now until November 14, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Social Run Club is making moving and running fun with their ’80s Style Bootcamp Circuit. On November 13, dress up in your favourite ’80s fashion and experience three mini-workshop stations around the seawall and Vancouver along with a 5k jog. Then enjoy a social after working up a sweat at Ventura Room.

When: November 13, 2021

Time: 2 pm

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25, which includes the cost of the first beverage at the social. Register online

What: A stunning Christmas tree will illuminate McArthurGlen as the outlet mall’s Sparkle Brighter event returns for its seventh year. Along with a 52-foot-tall Christmas tree, one of the tallest in Metro Vancouver, and 275,000 LED lights, the mall will be decked out in a wide variety of holiday decorations and ornaments.

There will also be plenty of holiday-themed performances and characters, including local youth choirs, stilt walkers, and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself. For anyone looking to do some early holiday shopping, a number of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Adidas, and Columbia, will offer special deals throughout the night.

When: November 12, 2021

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Cost: Free

What: A visual arts, design, and crafts festival showcasing Vancouver’s Eastside artists. Meet emerging and internationally established artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting, photography, sculpture, glassblowing, and more.

When: November 12 to 14 and 18 to 21, 2021

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free