See Santa Claus scuba dive at Vancouver Aquarium beginning this month

You know Christmas is around the corner when Santa Claus is set to scuba dive at the Vancouver Aquarium for this year’s Holiday Splash.

That’s right, Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and dive with the colourful cold-water creatures in the Strait of Georgia habitat, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around.

Beginning this weekend, and all throughout December, keen-eyed youngsters and adults alike will be able to spot Scuba Claus during his daily dives, spreading holiday cheer and magic.

Guests will be able to wave and take pictures with Scuba Claus twice daily, at 11 am and 2 pm.

Holiday Splash runs from November 13 to January 3, and will bring back Scuba Claus and other fan favourites like the Jelly Snow Globe, which gives families another opportunity for a one-of-a-kind photo.

Another returning favourite is the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre’s “Home for the Holidays,” when the centre returns a group of animals to their natural habitat.

“This will be the most exciting winter event yet. With so many exciting things to see, you’ll want to come back a second time,” said Clint Wright, Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director, in a statement.

The Polar Express 4D Experience is coming back this year too, and it also begins on November 13.

For more information and schedules, check out Vancouver Aquarium’s website.

Date: November 13 to January 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park (845 Avison Way)

Admission: Adult: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Child (0-2): Free

All guests 12 and older are required to show a BC Vaccine Card for entry.