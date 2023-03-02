15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 3 to 5

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Who’s excited for the first weekend of March?!

If you’re like us and ready to have some fun, we’ve got you covered with 15 fun things to do in Metro Vancouver from March 3 to 5. Korean Market, Coastal Dance Fest, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: HSBC Canada Sevens returns for its eighth year at BC Place from Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5. Over 60,000 people will pour into the stadium to cheer on 28 teams from 18 countries around the world.

And for the first time ever, Vancouver’s stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series is expanding to include men’s and women’s tournaments over the three days.

When: March 3 to 5, 2023

Time: Gates open at 3 pm on Friday, 9:30 am on Saturday, and 8:30 am on Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission start at $29 on Friday and $69 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now. Reserved Seating, Sideline, Elite 500, Grosvenor Club, and tournament passes are also available.

What: The city’s first International Women’s Day March is being held on Sunday, March 5, in Downtown Vancouver and is organized by a group of SFU students with support from the university’s Women’s Centre and the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies department.

The event will begin at 12 pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at Vancouver Art Gallery. Everyone is welcome to participate in Vancouver International Women’s Day March, including an Indigenous welcome ceremony, speeches from local community leaders and activists, and a march beginning at roughly 2 pm.

When: March 5, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: BEEHIVE is a trip through the 1960s with over 30 songs from the decade’s favourite female artists, including Janis Joplin, the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and more. The show is described as a celebration of the influence that women had on the evolution of music as well as on equality during the pivotal period.

When: Now until March 11, 2023 (no show on March 8)

Time: 8 pm (plus 2 pm on March 4)

Where: Deep Cove Shaw Theatre – 4360 Gallant Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $26-$29 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: The 26th annual Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) returns to the city starting this week, and there’s a jaw-dropping lineup of shows you don’t want to miss.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the live events with accomplished guest speakers, engaging workshops, and panel discussions. There are also over 70 films to discover about climbing, snow sports, adventure, mountain culture, the environment, and more.

When: Now until March 5, 2023

Time: Various screening times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets start at $13-$15 in advance for the feature film/matinee and $23-$25 for the evening show. Purchase online

What: The Wrong Bashir introduces the audience to Bashir Ladha, who has been chosen to take on an important religious position. His parents have accepted the role on his behalf but conflict artists over the wayward philosophy major’s reaction to his appointment. A Flying Start Play produced in association with the Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre.

When: March 2 to March 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25-$35 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: Taste of the Tri-Cities is a celebration highlighting all the fantastic eateries located in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody. The dining festival features participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries, cafes, and more, offering special set menus, exclusive discounts, take-out features, and other offerings exclusive to the festival.

This year, dozens of local spots are participating, including Delish Gluten Free Bakery, Bar + Restaurant Nellos, BjornBar Bakery, House of Tofu Soup & Grill Express, On & Off Kitchen and Bar, and more.

When: Now until March 12, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across the Tri-City Area. See the list online.

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in March this weekend with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena

When: March 4, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Pi Provocateurs presents Black Space Jam (BSJ), a live performance showcase featuring local and international artists of African Descent. The month’s theme is cultural renaissance and the event will include dance, spoken word, standup comedy, music, and a live DJ. There will also be a variety of culturally relevant vendors selling locally made goods.

BSJ will also offer guests a chance to mingle, party, and socialize with the participating artists at Biltmore Cabaret.

When: March 3, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Event from 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$20 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: K Market is the city’s first Korean culture market and the all-day event is free to attend. Visit the Korean Community Centre to discover live entertainment, vendors for shopping, and delicious food to try.

When: March 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Korean Community Centre – 1320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate the coming of spring with Chor Leoni’s uplifting PopCappella III. The program includes hits by Adele, Kate Bush, BTS, Seal, Avicii, and Simon & Garfunkel.

Chor Leoni will be joined by some of the city’s top musicians for PopCappella III, including JUNO-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick, multi-percussionist Liam MacDonald, pianist Ken Cormier, and guitarist Keith Sinclair.

When: March 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees. 35 and under ticket pricing available. Purchase online

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: March 3 to May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: Eastside Flea features over 40 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site as well as casual games.

When: March 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Ave, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Tenor saxophonist and impresario Corey Weeds brings the Little Big Band to Frankie’s Jazz Club this week for two shows. Featuring Steve Kaldestad on alto sax, James Danderfer on tenor sax, Dave Say on baritone sax and Brad Turner on trumpet. The Little Big Band also includes Chris Davis on trumpet, Brian Harding on trombone, Jim Hopson on trombone, Chris Gestrin on piano, John Lee on bass and Jesse Cahill on drums. The band will be conducted by Jill Townsend.

When: March 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Frankie’s Jazz Club – 755 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30; purchase online

What: The 16th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

This year’s festival supports a cultural exchange with New Zealand, with the Coastal Dance debut of New Zealand Indigenous performing artist Rosie Te Rauawhea Belvie. Dancers of Damelahamid will travel to New Zealand this June to share their cultural knowledge at the biannual Indigenous performance festival, Kia Mau.

When: March 2 to 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of free events, purchase online