20 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 29 to April 1

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry at the Granville Island Stage April 11 to May 12

April is knocking on the door and we’re ready to meet the new month!

Get the fun started with our list of 20 fun events to check out this weekend around Metro Vancouver. The Faberge Ball, Chelsea Handler, and more!

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages two to six years old, though all ages are welcome.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Special event admission of $6 for children two years old and above, $9 for adults 18+

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals (VCBF), one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Capilano Mall invites everyone to join in the fluffy festivities in the Grand Court on March 30. Build your own Lego Easter Egg while supplies last. Then take a selfie with the Easter Bunny in front of the Lego Easter creation for a chance to win a gift card.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 2 pm

Where: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver is filled with magical cherry blossoms to start the spring, and Yaletown is ready to help you celebrate with a day full of fashion, fun and several free activities.

Yaletown is Blooming returns for one day only on Thursday, March 28, with pop-up performances, in-store activations, specialty menu items at neighbourhood restaurants, and more.

When: March 28, 2024

Time: All day, with pop-up performances from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Various retailers in Yaletown, with pop-up performances at Bill Curtis Square

Cost: Free

What: Comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author Chelsea Handler is bringing her Little Big B*tch comedy tour to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month.

The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Comedy Act and the 2019 Comedy Person of the Year Award winner at Just For Laughs is making several stops across the country on her latest tour.

When: March 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Easter fun isn’t just for the kids! That’s why we’re pumped that Maan Farms in Abbotsford is bringing back one of our favourite events this month.

The Fraser Valley destination is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s and 2000s-themed boozy adults-only Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30. If you love delicious Easter treats, adorable animals, and drinks with your friends, then Bunnies & Booze is the event for you!

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: $79, purchase online

What: Insomnia Festival returns to the Tradex in Abbotsford on Friday, March 29, and the lineup includes some of the world’s biggest DJs and EDM stars.

This year’s headliner is French DJ and music producer Guetta. The Grammy winner is a four-time recipient of the number-one spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, so you just might have the best night of your life!

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting on January 17 at 11 am

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays from March 29, 2024, through Thanksgiving weekend

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 10th consecutive season, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into historic Gastown.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays, plus additional times starting in April.

Time: 7 pm

Where: Meet outside of Monoco Cafe — 356 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors; purchase online

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films that everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates until March 30, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members. Purchase online

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is hosting adorable Baby Animal Easter (BAE) Days this long weekend. From March 29 to 31, all ages are invited to get up close with baby animals, enjoy the Egg-cellent Ice Cream, and say hello to the Easter Bunny.

When: March 29 to 31, 2024

Time: Time slots from 10 am to 3 pm from Friday to Sunday

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Fabergé Ball is an interactive variety cabaret hosted by Dandy and featuring performances by Holly Graphic, Lola Loops, Miss Kiss and more. The event features a photo booth, stunning costumes, and other surprises.

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $30 online or $35 at the door. VIP seating is also available. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Portland Timbers in an evening showdown at BC Place on March 30.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on March 30 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The ninth annual event promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the 1 to 3 km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1:15 pm. To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature live entertainment, chocolate finishers medals, bunny ears costume items, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 4:15 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park — 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Very Very Improv invites you to join them in an exploration of the wonder and delight of improvisational theatre. The troupe features veteran performers from around the Lower Mainland who perform monthly mainstage shows at The Bez Arts Hub in Langley as well as the Cowork Chilliwack Studio.

When: The first and last Saturdays of each month

Time: 8 pm

Where: CoWork Chilliwack (first Saturday), The Bez Arts Hub (last Saturday)

Tickets: $22-$28 with early bird pricing also available, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).

The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.

When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online

What: Maplewood Farm for a fun and educational Easter event this weekend. Guests will experience arts and crafts activities for all ages, live music, local vendors, and more.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Maplewood Farm — 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $7.65 to $11.70 and free for children 18 months and under. Book online

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a variety of movie screenings for the public at its branches throughout the month, and the best part is they are free to check out.

On Saturday, March 30, check out Rain Man starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman at the Kensington branch.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Kensington Branch — 1428 Cedar Cottage Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Head to Chinatown this Easter weekend for fun activities with the whole family at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Garden. Guests will enjoy a magic show, arts and crafts, popcorn, and an Easter goody bag when they trade in the eggs they discover.

When: March 31, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street Vancouver

Cost: $6-$8, plus fees, with family admission also available. Book online