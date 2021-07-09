Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Another summer weekend to enjoy in Vancouver! Here are 12 events to check out from July 9 to 11. Granville Flea Market, Dance In The Plaza, and more.

What: Granville Flea Market is a top-notch vintage streetwear market happening at The American on Main Street. In addition to hosting some awesome clothing and retail vendors, the event will offer attendees boozy beverages and food from DL Burgers. Indoor and outdoor seating is slated to be available. Folks are asked to respect social distancing regulations and stay home if they aren’t feeling well on the day of the event.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The American — 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online or at the door

What: The Brock House Summer Fair at Jericho Beach features a variety of items for sale, including gifts and games, art and art supplies, gently used books, treasures, food and beverages and more. Visitors will also enjoy live music plus a chance to win door prizes during the COVID-safe event.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 3875 Point Grey Road, Vancouver – Jericho Beach

Cost: Free

What: Collingwood Neighbourhood House presents free dance lessons in the Annex Plaza every Saturday this month as part of the 2021 Collingwood Days Festival. July 10 features The Wild Moccasin Dancers.

When: Every Saturday from now until July 31, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex (at the Ormidale Street entrance) – 3690 Vanness Avenue Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Petley Jones Gallery presents a selection of Indigenous artworks from Canada and Australia in Aboriginal Works Exhibit: The First.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until July 10, 2021

Time: 10 to 6 pm or by appointment

Where: Petley Jones Gallery – 2245 Granville Street Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken Shack are collaborating on a pop-up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing. The brewery will be serving up an array of exclusive eats from the minds of Juke Chef/Co-Owner Bryan Satterford and DL Chef/Co-Owner Doug Stephen alongside its lineup of craft brews. Choose from the Juke’N on the DL Fried Chicken Sando, boneless thighs by-the-piece, and sides like Juke Asian Peanut Slaw, Vennie’s Corn Salad, and Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad.

When: July 9 to July 11, 2021

Where: Steel & Oak Brewing Co. – 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox Street between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

When: July 9 and 10, July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: UNINTERRUPTED VR is an outdoor shared virtual reality experience that explores the intersection of a wild salmon migration with city life while encouraging reflection on the impact of our urban footprint. Each UNINTERRUPTED VR event will have a small audience of 20 put on a VR headset while seated on a swivel chair. The 360-degree experience takes place for everyone at the same time.

When: Now until July 11, 2021 (Vancouver); July 14 to 24 (North Vancouver); August 3 to 13 (Burnaby); August 17 to 29 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver (July 7 to 11), The Shipyard Commons (July 14 to 21), Burnaby Art Gallery (August 3 to 13), TBD (August 17 to 29)

Cost: Free, register online

What: Some Assembly Theatre Company and RHYTAG present BREAKWATER, a digital play that follows six youth who face the effects of isolation and mental health struggles from a symbolic worldwide flood. Written and directed by Valerie Methot in collaboration with Diverse Metro Vancouver Youth. Each performance is followed by a Community Dialogue discussion.

When: July 11, 2021

Time: 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, donations appreciated. Register online

What: Cree author Michelle Good joins CBC Radio host Sheryl MacKay in conversation for CBC’s Booked @VPL. Good is the author of Five Little Indians which has been nominated for multiple awards this year, including the Giller Prize, the BC and Yukon Book Prize, the Indigenous Voices Award, and the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction in English.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 11 am

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting Family Days every Sunday in July and August, featuring special events, workshops and entertainment. Admission ticket includes one parent and one child, with all Family Day activities following health and safety protocols. Once the activity comes to an end, guests are invited to explore the Garden.

When: Every Sunday from July 4 to August 22, 2021

Time: Activities start at various times

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $10-$25, more details and register online

What: VanDusen Botanical Garden’s birding guide Jeremy Gordon leads Introduction to Birding, including bird-identification tips, and shares hot birding spots in Vancouver, and more.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $22, purchase online