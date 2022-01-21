12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 21 to 23

A concert by D Smoke and the NOURISH art exhibit are just two events you should check out this weekend. (Left: Facebook. Right: Helene Christensen/Submitted)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Welcome back, weekend! Who else is excited to check out some fun events around Vancouver?

We’re here to help you plan with our rundown of 12 fun events happening from January 21 to 23. Drag’N’Dim Sum, Snowed In Comedy Tour, and more.

What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 12 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4.

When: January 20 until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online

Tickets and Passes: Online

What: The Canucks continue their January schedule with two home games at Rogers Arena this weekend. They’re taking on the Florida Panthers on January 21 and the St. Louis Blues on January 23.

When: January 21 and 23, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Enjoy all of ABBA’s greatest hits – “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Waterloo” – performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: January 21 and February 5, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.

When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The number one film on the American Film Institute’s “100 Greatest Love Stories of All Time” list. The Rio Theatre celebrates the 80th anniversary of the cinema classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and directed by Michael Curtiz.

When: January 23 and 27, 2022

Time: 4 pm (Sunday), 6:20 pm (Thursday)

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $13, purchase online

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery from January 22 to April 3, features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen), and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: January 22 to April 3, 2022 (Closed on stat holidays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: Ricecake, Vancouver’s Queer + Asian Dance Party, hosts two hot brunches and live drag shows at Cold Tea. The all-ages events feature performances by the Shay Dior, Maiden China, Valak, Ploypailin, Jas Minh. Kara Juku and Skim, plus music by DJ Bella Sie. The ticket also includes one drink and one dim sum item.

When: January 23, 2022

Time: 11:30 am and 2 pm

Where: Cold Tea Restaurant – 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $40 per person, per showtime. An entire table must be purchased together. Purchase online

What: ScotFestBC and SFU’s Research Centre for Scottish Studies present a virtual evening of music, poetry & songs to celebrate the 263rd birthday of Scotland’s national poet: Robert Burns. Hosted by Mike Chisholm of ScotFestBC and world champion piper Jack Lee, the event features Celtic singers, an address to a Haggis, prizes and more.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $5, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Vancouver on January 22 at the Vancouver Playhouse. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner, Paul Myrehaug, five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher and three-time female comedian of the year and Video on Trial regular Debra DiGiovanni.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42.76, purchase online

What: The VSO presents Beethoven’s Eroica, in a pairing with Sri Lankan-Canadian composer Dinuk Wijerante’s Polyphonic Lively. The orchestra’s principal flute Christie Reside is also featured in Swiss composer Frank Martin’s Ballade.

When: January 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting at $29.52, purchase online

What: D Smoke is a Grammy-nominated rapper and the winner of the first season of the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow. He brings the War and Wonders Tour to Hollywood Theatre on January 22.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online