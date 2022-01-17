Vancouver comic brings Snowed In Comedy Tour back home this weekend

Snow is back in the forecast for Vancouver this weekend as a local stand-up comic is bringing his popular comedy tour back to the city for the first time in two years.

The Snowed In Comedy Tour performs at the Vancouver Playhouse on January 22 and is known as the biggest comedy tour in Canada.

Founded by Dan Quinn in 2009, the tour boasts a lineup filled with award-winning comedians, Just for Laughs alumni, and more.

“Who doesn’t need a laugh after what we’ve all been through?” asked Snowed In Comedy Tour in a release. “There’s something for every brand of humour, and everyone will walk away with their own personal favourite.”

Founder Dan Quinn won the Canadian Comedy Competition at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and has performed on CTV’s Comedy Now, CBC’s The Debaters, and SiriusXM radio. He also won Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton.

Also performing at the Vancouver Playhouse is Camrose-born Paul Myrehaug. The winner of The Comedy Network’s Great Canadian Laugh Off and the $25,000 prize, Myrehaug was also runner-up in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and a finalist in the Boston Comedy Competition. He can also be seen on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and on The Debaters.

Sirius-XM Radio Top Comic winner Pete Zedlacher is also part of the tour this year. One of the most recognized acts in Canada, Zedlacher is a two-time Gemini Award nominee, a five-time Comedian of the Year nominee at the Canadian Comedy Awards, and has performed at the Just For Laughs Gala eight times.

And rounding out the stacked lineup is fan-favourite Debra DiGiovanni, three-time winner of Best Female Stand-Up at the Canadian Comedy Awards. DiGiovanni has performed on Conan, was a regular on Much Music’s Video On Trial, and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She can be seen on the upcoming competition series Last One Laughing Canada on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42.76, purchase online