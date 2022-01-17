EventsArts

Vancouver comic brings Snowed In Comedy Tour back home this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 17 2022, 9:14 pm
Vancouver comic brings Snowed In Comedy Tour back home this weekend
Snowed In Comedy Tour/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Art for Adults: Botanical Illustration and Watercolour Painting

Thu, January 20, 10:00am

Art for Adults: Botanical Illustration and Watercolour Painting
Brigid’s Festival Vancouver

Sun, January 30, 11:00am

Brigid’s Festival Vancouver

Snow is back in the forecast for Vancouver this weekend as a local stand-up comic is bringing his popular comedy tour back to the city for the first time in two years.

The Snowed In Comedy Tour performs at the Vancouver Playhouse on January 22 and is known as the biggest comedy tour in Canada.

Founded by Dan Quinn in 2009, the tour boasts a lineup filled with award-winning comedians, Just for Laughs alumni, and more.

“Who doesn’t need a laugh after what we’ve all been through?” asked Snowed In Comedy Tour in a release. “There’s something for every brand of humour, and everyone will walk away with their own personal favourite.”

Founder Dan Quinn won the Canadian Comedy Competition at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and has performed on CTV’s Comedy Now, CBC’s The Debaters, and SiriusXM radio. He also won Best of the Fest at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton.

Snowed In Comedy Tour

Dan Quinn (Snowed In Comedy Tour)

Also performing at the Vancouver Playhouse is Camrose-born Paul Myrehaug. The winner of The Comedy Network’s Great Canadian Laugh Off and the $25,000 prize, Myrehaug was also runner-up in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and a finalist in the Boston Comedy Competition. He can also be seen on Just For Laughs, Sirius XM and on The Debaters.

Snowed In Comedy Tour

Paul Myrehaug (Snowed In Comedy Tour)

Sirius-XM Radio Top Comic winner Pete Zedlacher is also part of the tour this year. One of the most recognized acts in Canada, Zedlacher is a two-time Gemini Award nominee, a five-time Comedian of the Year nominee at the Canadian Comedy Awards, and has performed at the Just For Laughs Gala eight times.

Snowed In Comedy Tour

Pete Zedlacher (Snowed In Comedy Tour)

And rounding out the stacked lineup is fan-favourite Debra DiGiovanni, three-time winner of Best Female Stand-Up at the Canadian Comedy Awards. DiGiovanni has performed on Conan, was a regular on Much Music’s Video On Trial, and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She can be seen on the upcoming competition series Last One Laughing Canada on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

Debra DiGiovanni (Snowed In Comedy Tour)

Snowed In Comedy Tour

When: January 22, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: $42.76, purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT