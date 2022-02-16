FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

All the Vancouver restaurants participating in National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 16 2022, 5:11 pm
All the Vancouver restaurants participating in National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival this month
The National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival is underway across the country, and seafood lovers in Vancouver are in heaven with the amount and variety of delicious dishes to enjoy.

Until February 28, make plans to discover some of the city’s top restaurants while supporting the sustainable seafood fundraiser for Ocean Wise Seafood program.

Patrons can head to participating restaurants and locations near them to purchase some seafood (or order takeout/delivery where available), and a portion of the proceeds from each dish or product will go towards supporting the not-for-profit program.

“Every dollar raised during the Ocean Wise Seafood Festival ensures that everyone has the resources and guidance they need to support sustainable seafood systems, avoid overfished species, and limit bycatch and habitat damage,” said Ocean Wise in a statement. “Collectively, our Ocean Wise choices make a difference for the fishers and farmers working to secure the health of our oceans, lakes and rivers for generations to come.”

We’re all about enjoying amazing food while supporting important causes, so here are all the restaurants in Vancouver participating in National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival this year.

Please be sure to check with restaurants directly for hours of operation as well as options for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

  • Holts Cafe Vancouver – Kyuquot Sound Miso Chowdown
  • 1931 Gallery Bistro – Salmon Risotto
  • ShuckShuck – Keep Clam and Ocean Wise On
  • Minami – Albacore Tuna and Kaiso Seaweed Tartar
  • Cantina Norte – Ursula’s Grotto
  • Mama’s Fish & Chips – Fish and Chips
  • Sailor’s Seafoods – Honey Mussels™
  • Hello Nori – Spicy Shrimp Roll: @hellonori

National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival

When: Now until February 28, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Canada

