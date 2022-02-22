BC's Black history gets VMF Winter Arts spotlight with Dynamic Diasporas

A visual storytelling and dance project spotlighting a key moment and pivotal people in BC’s Black history can be seen this month as part of VMF Winter Arts 2022.

From now until February 27, Dynamic Diasporas will be displayed at the Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza). The project created and curated by Doaa Magdy will also showcase a closing day dance performance on Sunday at 3 pm.

Presented by VMF Winter Arts and community partner BC Black History Awareness Society (BCBHAS), Dynamic Diasporas tells the story of roughly 800 educated and skilled Black men and women who came to the Colony of British Columbia in 1858 at the invitation of its governor, Sir James Douglas.

According to Magdy, the goal of the Dynamic Diasporas is to invite British Columbians to learn about the Black pioneers that paved the way for both Black presence and brilliance in the province.

“These pioneers arrived here to escape the heightened racism and targeting of Black people in the US in search for a better future,” said Magdy, a Nubian Afro-Indigenous interdisciplinary artist. “It is crucial to showcase their contributions in BC’s socio-economic progress because Black history is overlooked and understudied in school curricula.

“Dynamic Diasporas uses history as a way to connect and re-build empathy between different communities as our connections have been drastically impacted by the current global pandemic. It is an initiative to highlight this important aspect of history without relying exclusively on textbooks that are not accessible to everyone.”

Some of the stories told at Dynamic Diasporas include Barbara Howard, the first Black woman athlete to represent Canada in an international competition and the first person from a visible minority to be hired as a teacher by the Vancouver School Board.

John Craven Jones, the first teacher on Salt Spring Island where he taught for the first 10 years without pay.

And Rosemary Brown, the first Black woman elected to a Canadian Provincial Legislature.

“I hope that the public artwork will stimulate curiosity in people and especially in our Black youth to become more interested in the history of Black people in BC and in Canada and that this legacy gives them a sense of pride and belonging,” said Silvia Mangue Alene, President of the BCBHAS.

Visitors to VMF Winter Arts Hub on February 27 will also be treated to a Dynamic Diasporas dance performance at 3 pm featuring Androsia Wilde, Ty Wright, Habeebah Williams, and Boris Fotsing Talla.

“The live performance showcases the visual storytelling aspect of the exhibit by highlighting Black joy and empowerment through dance,” explained Magdy. “Dance in Black culture is beyond body movements. Dance represents history, community, and self-expression.

“I hope that more awareness is raised around the importance of highlighting the achievements of Black pioneers without relying solely on the systemic oppression we face, and that viewers will see Dynamic Diasporas as new enticing way to learn about history visually.”

When: Art Installation can be seen daily until February 27, 2022. Dance performance on February 27

Time: Art Installation can be seen during Hub opening hours. Dance performance at 3 pm.

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the VMF Winter Arts