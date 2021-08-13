12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 13 to 15

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s another hot weekend in Vancouver! Good thing there are many cool events to check out around the city!

Here are 12 events to check out from August 13 to 15. Carnaval del Sol, Black Strathcona Mural Tour, and more.

See also:

What: Carnaval del Sol, presented by Latincouver is a “petite but amazing outdoor festival” that celebrates the sounds, flavours, and dances of Latin America. The festival features live performances by Rumba Calzada, Samba Fusion, Tugstar & Mad Riddim, Farnaz Ohadi, Sambacouver, Rudegang Entertainment, MNGWA, and more.

Carnaval del Sol will also have family activities like face painting, morning Zumba classes and lots of chances to dance. Keep your energy up by treating yourself to tasty Latin American food and stay refreshed with the chilled local and Mexican beer.

When: Now until August 15, 2021

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place

Cost: Various, purchase tickets online

What: DOXA is showcasing local documentary talent with an outdoor evening screening of short films from the 2020 and 2021 festival programs at Vancouver Public Library’s Central Branc South Plaza. The short documentaries on August 13 explore the importance of kinship and family.

When: August 13, 2021

Time: 9 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch South Plaza – Corner of Robson and Homer

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Kessler Academy is an innovative, youth-focused training academy with a musician-led string orchestra mentorship program headed by Microcosmos Quartet in partnership with Music on Main. Participating youth will perform great 20th- and 21st century works with the Microcosmos Quartet in a showcase at Vancouver Playhouse.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: Doors 7 pm, Concert 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Mount Pleasant BIA presents a free outdoor celebration of local businesses and community. Enjoy live music, local makers’ market, kids’ activities, and more while you shop local.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Various sides streets off of Main Street

Cost: Free

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features including self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

In order to ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

Mid-Day Music and Food Trucks at Bentall Centre

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays until September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Community Block Party takes place at Lansdowne Centre and will feature live music, local vendors, and plenty of good eats from the Greater Van Food Truck Fest. Attendees can expect 10 different trucks on site that will be rotating daily, including Reel Mac n Cheese, Takenaka, Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke and more.

When: August 13 to 15, 2021

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

DeTours will host tours of the art and share stories around Hogan’s Alley and the surrounding neighbourhood in collaboration with VMF’s Black Strathcona Resurgence Project (BSRP) team members. BSRP is a three-year VMF public art program in Hogan’s Alley.

Date: August 13 to 15, August 20 to 22, 2021

Time: 10 to 11:30 am

Location: Hogan’s Alley

Cost: By donation

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young.

When: August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Songs of Summer showcases local performing artists at the Gateway Theatre Grove right in front of the venue. August 14 features the duo of Tiana Jung and Jason Sakaki performing classic musical theatre numbers. Each group of concert-goers will be asked to stay within marked-out spots on the lawn and to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze is a fun and festive family friendly event. This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan. There are various attractions happening at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and special events throughout the season.

Opening celebrations are happening over the course of the next two weekends, and they include a free pancake breakfast with admission between 10am and 12pm on August 14, and August 21.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until September 30, Monday to Sunday from October 1 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 41905 Yale Rd W, Chilliwack

Tickets: Daily and Season Pass available, buy online

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver