It’s time once again to celebrate the sounds, flavours, and dances of Latin America right here in Vancouver!

Running from August 12 to the 15, the Carnaval del Sol festival and the Latin American Experience, from August 20 to 29, are both the perfect opportunities to experience the richness and diversity of Latin American cultures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carnaval Del Sol (@carnavaldelsol.ca)

Latincouver is presenting the festivities for the 14th year in a row and is kicking things off with Latinx Pride Day at Carnaval del Sol on August 12. The event features some of the top Latinx LGBTQ2S+ acts in BC in partnership with Latinos y Amigos LGBTQ2+.

“We have selected the best of the Latin acts in the city, along with the representatives of the LGBTQ community, Latin enthusiasts, and Indigenous performers,” said Pablo Zacarias, Interim Director of Latincouver in a release. “In addition, we are going to highlight the contribution of the Asian community to Canada and Latin America, celebrating the union and reconnection.”

The “petite but amazing outdoor festival” runs until August 15, with live performances by Rumba Calzada, Samba Fusion, Tugstar & Mad Riddim, Farnaz Ohadi, Sambacouver, Rudegang Entertainment, MNGWA, and more to enjoy.

Carnaval del Sol will also have family activities like face painting, morning Zumba classes and lots of chances to dance. Keep your energy up by treating yourself to tasty Latin American food and stay refreshed with the chilled local and Mexican beer.

Each day of Carnaval del Sol runs from 10 am to 10 pm, except for August 12 which starts at 3 pm.

The Latin American Experience (LAE) is a series of limited-capacity live events and hybrid workshops from August 20 to 29 at The Vancouver Playhouse and Performance Works. Tickets for each event are on sale now.

A highlight of LAE includes the Stand Up Comedy & Magic in Spanish, featuring magic by Camilo Domínguez and comedy performances by Juan Cajiao, Pablo Zacarías, Mariana Santiago and Felipe Esmeral.

LAE will also showcase The Latin Jazz Extravaganza, a concert full of timeless Latin Jazz standards, improvisation and Salsa by Goma Dura Orchestra and Juan Encinales Quartet. The 10-day event will also feature Flamenco, Tango & Wine In One Night, Sounds of Latin America series, and a Latin American plant-based culinary hybrid workshop.

Carnaval del Sol and LAE are being presented following guidelines given by BC’s Provincial Government, City of Vancouver, and Vancouver Coastal Health. According to organizers, event capacity limits will be 50% and each will adhere to all health and safety protocols.

“We are going to keep it small this year, allowing people to spread out and maintain physical distance by controlling the flow of people at certain times,” said Fernanda Reynaud, Creative Project Coordinator of Latincouver. “We also encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask, and purchase their tickets in advance to avoid congestion and overcrowding.”

“We are limiting the capacity to 100 people per show, so move fast and get your tickets online,” added Malcolm Aiken, Artistic Director of Carnaval del Sol.

For more Latincouver fun, make sure to check out the second season of Carnaval del Sol: Across the Americas being released on Latincouver’s YouTube Channel and Carnaval del Sol’s Instagram from August 16 to 20. These shorter and dynamic clips will showcase the beats and rhythms from The Americas, with exclusive recorded performances by the city’s most acclaimed Latin American bands in Vancouver, recorded live in the Red Room.

Carnaval del Sol: Across the Americas is part of the Latin American Hybrid Experience, and will also spotlight BIPOC artists from Guatemala, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, mouth-watering cuisine and unique drinks recipes, and more.

Tickets to the live and virtual events are on sale now. More details on the entire 2021 program are available on Carnaval del Sol’s website.

Daily Hive is a proud media part of Carnaval del Sol