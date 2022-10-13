The warm weather and drought that seems to have no end around the province and in Vancouver aren’t going to let up any time soon. According to The Weather Network, it will get really fricking warm this weekend as the unseasonable weather continues.

According to the seven-day forecast, after a couple more days of highs hovering around 23˚C, temperatures are expected to see a bit of a spike on Sunday.

The Weather Network says it will feel like 27˚C in Vancouver on Sunday before temperatures are expected to fall the following week, hovering around 18˚C gradually.

Environment Canada stats show that the average temperature for October 16 is 13.5˚C, and the highest recorded temperature was in 1997 when temperatures reached 18.8˚C.

It’s good timing for the hot weather, though, as this weekend is the final weekend to drink on a beach or designated public plaza.

Will it rain? Droughtful.

Wrap your head around this one. Campbell River and Nanaimo are likely to hit 25°C once again, breaking the latest 25°C on record that was JUST set last week. Of course Abbotsford will as well. #BCHeat #BCDrought pic.twitter.com/R8ldzRsyYg — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) October 11, 2022

Vancouver hasn’t seen significant rainfall in months. According to Environment Canada’s historical data section, precipitation in September totalled 7.0 mm; in August, 6.4 mm; in July, 27.9 mm.

In October so far? Zero.

To put that into perspective, Vancouver had already seen over 20 mm of rain by this time last October. For the entire month of October last year, Vancouver saw 148.4 mm of rain. The forecast doesn’t predict we’ll see even close to the same amount of rain this year.

The lack of rain is also causing concerns when we start to see precipitation.

Last fall, many parts of BC were devastated by extreme flooding thanks to atmospheric rivers. If the dry conditions continue, and then the province is hit with a downpour of rain, the dry ground won’t be able to absorb the water, creating the perfect conditions for floods.

The BC Ministry of Public Safety encourages residents to prepare for potential flooding.

“Dry soils can increase runoff and river flows, but the ground quickly starts to absorb water again in response to typical fall storms each year. As a result, the transition to moderate rainfall patterns does not normally cause extensive flooding. However, people living near streams and rivers that have flooded in previous fall seasons are encouraged to monitor weather and river conditions in their area closely during this transition,” reads a statement from the ministry.