Canadians are mourning all the natural wonders swept away by Hurricane Fiona (PHOTOS)

National Trending Staff
Sep 27 2022, 7:15 pm
Curtis Watson/Shutterstock

Hurricane Fiona has left parts of Atlantic Canada devastated in its wake, and some natural wonders of the True North have been destroyed, too.

The storm began on September 13 and wreaked havoc until September 24.

Within 11 days, at least three people lost their lives; hundreds of thousands were left without power, and the loss of property has been immense. Many are displaced and have had their homes and businesses uprooted by the storm.

But as the waves settle, people are coming to the realization that several natural wonders that were tourist attractions for their beauty are no more.

On social media, many are posting photos they took with Prince Edward Island’s Teacup Rock. The eroded rock formation on Thunder Cove beach had a unique teacup-and-saucer shape, inspiring its name. It has been destroyed by Fiona.

“I didn’t believe it, so I had to see for myself… Teacup is gone,” wrote Leslie Woods, a farmhouse and cottage owner in Kensington, PEI, on her Facebook page on Sunday.

Over in Nova Scotia, the historical Shubenacadie tree was destroyed.

Photographer Len Wagg shared images of the red oak tree. It was estimated to be at least three centuries old.

“Our favourite tree in the province is gone,” she said.

In Wagg’s replies, locals have shared their family memories associated with the tree.

“Drove past so many times in my life and that tree was iconic to see,” said Jennifer Cooper. “So sad it won’t be a part of the landscape.”

