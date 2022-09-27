Canadians are mourning all the natural wonders swept away by Hurricane Fiona (PHOTOS)

Hurricane Fiona has left parts of Atlantic Canada devastated in its wake, and some natural wonders of the True North have been destroyed, too.

The storm began on September 13 and wreaked havoc until September 24.

Within 11 days, at least three people lost their lives; hundreds of thousands were left without power, and the loss of property has been immense. Many are displaced and have had their homes and businesses uprooted by the storm.

But as the waves settle, people are coming to the realization that several natural wonders that were tourist attractions for their beauty are no more.

On social media, many are posting photos they took with Prince Edward Island’s Teacup Rock. The eroded rock formation on Thunder Cove beach had a unique teacup-and-saucer shape, inspiring its name. It has been destroyed by Fiona.

“I didn’t believe it, so I had to see for myself… Teacup is gone,” wrote Leslie Woods, a farmhouse and cottage owner in Kensington, PEI, on her Facebook page on Sunday.

My heart is with Atlantic Canada. Here’ a pic I took in of the most beautiful sunset I’ve ever seen in PEI at Teacup Rock on Thunder Beach. Word has it that it was sadly swept out to sea by Fiona. Big hugs to all of my dear friends and family who have been affected by this storm. pic.twitter.com/m1F2BWCgGc — Rozalind MacPhail (@flutegirl) September 25, 2022

Over in Nova Scotia, the historical Shubenacadie tree was destroyed.

Photographer Len Wagg shared images of the red oak tree. It was estimated to be at least three centuries old.

“Our favourite tree in the province is gone,” she said.

Nooooooooooooooo. Damn you Fiona.

Our favourite tree in the province is gone. It was estimated to be 300 years old. #fiona #storm #halifaxnoise #tree pic.twitter.com/Nn3pn8xrK3 — len wagg (@Len_Wagg_photo) September 24, 2022

In Wagg’s replies, locals have shared their family memories associated with the tree.

“Drove past so many times in my life and that tree was iconic to see,” said Jennifer Cooper. “So sad it won’t be a part of the landscape.”

Sad day for Nova Scotians. After standing for over 300 years, farewell to the “Shubie Tree” that stood alone along the highway through Shubenacadie pic.twitter.com/PLdx1gh6Jp — Jacob Billington (@JacobBillingt10) September 25, 2022