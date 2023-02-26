NewsTransportationWeather

Vancouver storm left several vehicles stuck in the snow (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Daily Hive Staff
Feb 26 2023, 8:23 pm
@bruceel080/TikTok | @vancouver.town/TikTok

Authorities were urging people to stay home ahead of the winter storm that left Metro Vancouver blanketed in 15 cm of snow. Of course, staying in wasn’t an option for everyone and those who found themselves on the road last night had to navigate low visibility, poor road conditions, and the sight of vehicles stuck in piles of snow.

As snow plows take to the streets for the post-storm clean-up, on Sunday the City of Vancouver asked people to stay home and “avoid non-essential travel.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) also warned people of last. night’s deteriorating travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” read a statement from ECCC.

But it’s not a Vancouver winter storm without pictures and videos of vehicles getting stuck in the snow.

@karaangill A few of the many incidents seen today, hope everyone’s okay🌨️ #vancouver #vancouverbc #raincouver #snowstorm #lowermainland #BC ♬ Snow Day – Thanks for the Frisbee

@vancouver.town Stay inside people #winter #snow #vancouver #roads #vancity #storm ♬ original sound – VancouverTown

It’s become such a common occurrence every time it snows that people are now starting to place bets.

@brucel080 Vancouver highway after snow#southsurreywhiterock #snowstorm #vancouverbc ♬ 原创音乐 – BruceAtVancouver

How about taking public transport? If these videos are anything to go by, it looks like that wasn’t much of an option either.

One TikTok user posted a video of a completely empty bus stuck in the snow and waiting to be rescued.

@mk6_eggtdi Love the BCSTORM. We were expecting snow 💀💀💀 #vancouver #snowstorm #bcstorm #vanbc #canada #vancouversnow #vancouversnowstorm #yvr ♬ original sound – Jd woods

@emmajessie94 Vancouver ❄️ #fyp #fypシ #snow #vancouver #snowpocalypse #viral ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

One TikTok user commented, “As an Albertan in BC the response to snow here is always good entertainment.”

And it’s not over yet.

According to The Weather Network, residents can expect wet snow flurries and showers through Sunday for the South Coast.

