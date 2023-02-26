Authorities were urging people to stay home ahead of the winter storm that left Metro Vancouver blanketed in 15 cm of snow. Of course, staying in wasn’t an option for everyone and those who found themselves on the road last night had to navigate low visibility, poor road conditions, and the sight of vehicles stuck in piles of snow.

As snow plows take to the streets for the post-storm clean-up, on Sunday the City of Vancouver asked people to stay home and “avoid non-essential travel.”

With last night’s snow fall across #Vancouver, our crews are out plowing all major routes. Stay safe:

❄️ Avoid non-essential travel

❄️ Make way for plows

— City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) February 26, 2023

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) also warned people of last. night’s deteriorating travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” read a statement from ECCC.

But it’s not a Vancouver winter storm without pictures and videos of vehicles getting stuck in the snow.

Cars stuck in snow. Vancouver

It’s become such a common occurrence every time it snows that people are now starting to place bets.

Should we all place bets on how many vids of fancy sports cars stuck in the snow in Vancouver we get to film today?

How about taking public transport? If these videos are anything to go by, it looks like that wasn’t much of an option either.

One TikTok user posted a video of a completely empty bus stuck in the snow and waiting to be rescued.

#bcstorm Pic 1&3 Don't Forget To Do Your Sidewalks Pic 3 We Saw A @Tranlink Full Bus Stuck So We Helped To Dig It Out Pic 4 The Roads Are Bad Be Safe Out There !

One TikTok user commented, “As an Albertan in BC the response to snow here is always good entertainment.”

And it’s not over yet.

According to The Weather Network, residents can expect wet snow flurries and showers through Sunday for the South Coast.