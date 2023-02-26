Hail and showers in store for BC's South Coast as snow tapers off

As the late February snow is expected to taper off there’s a mix of weather patterns still ahead for Metro Vancouver.

Saturday and Saturday night’s snowfall resulted in some areas measuring around 10 to 30 cm of snow across Metro Vancouver when residents woke up Sunday morning. In higher terrain, totals reached over 30 cm.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, as of 8 am Sunday, the Squamish area recorded the most snow in the south coast mainland and Sunshine Coast region. There was about 40 to 49 cm of snow.

There was also some major snowfall in other regions like Chilliwack, which saw 31 cm, Whistler saw 27 cm, the Surrey area measured about 20 to 30 cm, and the Vancouver area recorded about 15 to 21 cm.

According to The Weather Network, snow will transition into wet snow flurries and localized showers through Sunday for the South Coast.

However, the rain may contain small hail in some places that experience heavier showers.

“Behind the storm, temperatures will slowly warm across the South Coast heading into this week, though near to below-seasonal temperatures are likely to stick around through at least the first few days of March,” the network explained.

“Another round of unsettled weather will arrive early this week, bringing the potential for rain and snow across the region. We’re watching Monday evening for another swath of wet snow to cross portions of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland as a low moves in from the south.”