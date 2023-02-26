Watch out! Heavy snow and strong winds threaten Metro Vancouverites power

The combination of last night’s blast of heavy wet snow that fell over the Metro Vancouver region and strong winds today is why Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is out with a special weather statement.

ECCC is warning of falling tree branches and debris, especially in areas near the water.

“Strong westerly winds will develop over the Strait of Georgia this morning in the wake of the weather system that brought heavy snow last night. Wind speeds will rise to 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning then ease near noon,” it reads on the ECCC site.

Some Lower Mainland locals woke up to a power outage.

As of 9:30 am Sunday, there are 47 outages in the Lower Mainland which is impacting over 20,100 customers.

BC Hydro said crews are working throughout the day to make repairs and restore power.

The special weather statement is in effect for Vancouver, Burnaby, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, and Delta.

The snowy conditions Sunday morning has impacted TransLink bus service.

In a tweet, TransLink warned riders that they’ll need to plan for longer commutes and dress warmly “in anticipation of potential delays.”

Due to snowy conditions in Metro Vancouver, Bus service is impacted across the system today. Please use caution, give yourselves extra travel time and remember to dress warmly in anticipation of potential delays.^DA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, “it was all hands and all plows on deck” last night as plows operated throughout the night to clear local highways.

There is a snowfall warning in effect for Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, and Langley as the heavy snow transitions to rain or ends Sunday morning.

Folks in these areas are especially being warned to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” ECCC added.

Depending on elevation and the proximity to the water, ECCC said, “For most regions, heavy snow will ease this morning with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 30 cm.”