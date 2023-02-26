As snow eases up on Sunday, here's what it means for your travel plans

Whether you’re travelling by planes, trains, or automobiles, you might want to check travel alerts after an overnight winter storm left Metro Vancouver under 15 cm of snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is urging residents to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” reads the statement. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

TransLink authorities are also asking people to dress warmly and give themselves extra travel time.

“Due to snowy conditions in Metro Vancouver, Bus and SkyTrain service may be impacted across the system today,” they stated.

Here’s a look at what that means for your travel plans.

TransLink

Taking the bus? You might want to leave early because there are 78 alerts in place for buses so expects detours and delays due to road conditions.

As for the SkyTrain, there are delays on the Expo Line from Production Way to University Station “due to inclement weather.”

“Customers will need to transfer at Lougheed Station,” reads the statement.

Check here for updates.

YVR

According to a statement from YVR, the airport has been working with airlines to adjust schedules ahead of the storm.

“As of right now, YVR is currently operating at 88 percent of originally scheduled flights for today,” reads the statement. “ Over the full storm period, Saturday/Sunday there have been a total of 201 flight cancellations out of 1,088 flights.”

Check here for updates.

DriveBC

Drive BC has issued several travel advisories.

“Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans, and be prepared for closures on short notice,” reads an alert.

Both directions of Highway 1 are affected.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 – Eastbound vehicle incident between Kensington and Gaglardi has reduce the highway to one lane.

Emergency services on scene, expect congestion and pass with care.#Burnaby. pic.twitter.com/WZVm8HZl3A — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 26, 2023

⚠️#BCHwy91 – Southbound vehicle incident at the Cliveden Overpass before the #AlexFraserBridge is blocking the left lane.

Crews on scene, pass with care. pic.twitter.com/3Xbmf6YPUJ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 26, 2023

Check here for updates.