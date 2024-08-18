There's another North Shore and it's a tropical paradise compared to ours

It’s the dog days of summer, and we may have reached the end of the news rainbow, but the internet is still a treasure trove to discover when it comes to (useless) fun facts, and this one might just take the cake.

Did you know there’s another North Shore, but it’s nothing like the mountain-filled region we know and love in Metro Vancouver?

It’s in Hawaii, and it’s *arguably* better. But you be the judge.

The North Shore, BC

First, we have to outline our own North Shore in case some readers aren’t hikers, skiers, mountain bikers, beer-lovers, grinders, etc. The North Shore is a regional term encompassing West Vancouver, North Vancouver City, and North Vancouver District from Horseshoe Bay to Deep Cove.

It includes the stunning mountains you can see from Downtown Vancouver, including Grouse, Seymour, and Cypress.

Basically, it’s the land north of the two bridges, but it is jam-packed with activities no matter the season. Its residents include humans, bears, raccoons, cougars, coyotes, skunks, bobcats, and eagles.

Okay, now to the competition: The North Shore, Hawaii

“If the perfect wave exists, you’ll find it on Oʻahu’s North Shore. The towering, glassy winter waves of this legendary surf mecca draw the best surfers in the world, while smaller and gentler summer waves are better for beginners,” The Hawaiian Islands website reads in part.

Not only is the spot a premier surfing location, but it boasts some incredible camping spots, and the temperatures are warm enough to put Vancouver’s snow days behind you mentally and emotionally.

Confusingly, there’s also Sunset Beach on the Hawaiian North Shore. It doesn’t have a barge, but neither does ours anymore.

The North Shore is located on Oʻahu, the third-largest Hawaiian island. It boasts an incredibly diverse population — not unlike our own.

But unlike our residents, the area has a very tropical vibe and can almost look like a deserted island for some. At least the folks behind the show Lost thought so since most of the episodes of this disaster drama were filmed on the North Shore and included lots of shots of iconic Turtle Bay throughout its run.

Speaking of Hollywood connections, Turtle Bay Resort has apparently been used in 150 movies and TV shows alone, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and parts of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Our own North Shore does get the star treatment a lot. TV shows and movies constantly use BC’s backcountry for many reasons, including that it’s just a short drive from Vancouver for productions like Riverdale, Virgin River, the X-Files, 50 Shades of Grey, and more.

We suppose we can’t feel too left out by the differences.

What do you think?