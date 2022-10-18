After an unseasonable hot and dry fall, rain is finally on the way for Vancouver.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says we will get some much-needed moisture Friday, followed by a high likelihood of a rainy weekend Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, there is a 60% chance of showers.

On higher elevations, like at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway, that might mean snow for travellers late in the week, according to the forecast. Plus, ski lovers in Whistler will be delighted to see a few flakes start finally fall on the weekend, although not nearly enough to make a snowman.

It will be a big change from the previous weekend, where dozens of temperature records were broken across the province due to heat, including in Vancouver, where many busted out the bikinis to enjoy the 20.2°C scorcher.

+25 degrees in Vancouver today Autumn beach session pic.twitter.com/WNoGHBwk1u — Carson McKee (@carsonmckee) October 16, 2022

While the rain is welcome news for the province’s current drought status, which has even forced some breweries to stop brewing beers to preserve precious water supply, it also comes with a cooldown.

The heat will stick around until Thursday, meteorologists predict, but by Friday we will be dropping down to about 12°C.

The overnight temperatures will be in the single digits: 9°C on Friday night, 6°C on Saturday night, and 7°C Sunday night — which is a relief for those who prefer cooler conditions for sleeping.

At #Minnekhada Regional Park, Metro Vancouver wildfire crews have been effective in patrolling for hot spots. Conditions remain extremely dry. A thermal heat scan that was planned for today will now occur after the upcoming rain. @cityofcoquitlam @CityofPoCo pic.twitter.com/VvElRG057i — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) October 17, 2022

It’s also expected that conditions will help improve the air quality, as Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley remain under an advisory due to wildfire smoke caused by several blazes burning in the south coast region this month.

Monday morning sunrise, Oct. 17th in Vancouver — coastal temperate rainforest. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/TO0Bn6cmtQ — Derrick O’Keefe (@derrickokeefe) October 17, 2022

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for several days and it is expected that a change in weather forecast for Friday may be associated with significant improvements in air quality,” the latest weather statement reads in part.

Beyond this week, The Weather Network predicts the storms will begin rolling in.

