As Metro Vancouverites woke up and made their way to work on Monday, October 17, they saw a stunning sight in the sky.

A bright, glowing red sunrise bathed the region in pink light as an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley continued.

According to the Metro Vancouver Regional District, smoke from wildfires burning in BC and Washington is causing high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air. When the atmosphere is full of particles, it can cause the sunlight to look red.

The conditions will continue for a few days as stagnant weather hugs the region. Lately, heat records have been broken in BC as unseasonably hot and dry conditions persist.

Monday morning sunrise, Oct. 17th in Vancouver — coastal temperate rainforest. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/TO0Bn6cmtQ — Derrick O’Keefe (@derrickokeefe) October 17, 2022

Vancouver ranked #17 for cities with the worst air quality in the world on Monday, according to the World Air Quality Index. Nearby Seattle and Portland ranked #24 and #25, respectively.

Here are Vancouver Coastal Health’s tips for staying safe as the air quality is poor:

Reduce time spent outdoors and reduce strenuous activities because breathing harder means inhaling more smoky air.

Keep windows and doors closed if possible without overheating (safe indoor temperatures are a priority, and windows may need to be opened for this purpose).

Confirm you have enough of your medications, especially rescue medications for breathing.

Create a cleaner air room in your home using a portable HEPA air cleaner if possible.

Stay hydrated.

Pay attention to air quality reports, especially the air quality health index.

Spend time in a home or community space that has air conditioning, which will have cleaner air. Look for designated cleaner air spaces in your community with enhanced air filtration. However, if you can’t find one, most buildings with air will have HVAC systems that help people from experiencing irritating symptoms.

Folks with pre-existing medical conditions are the most at risk. They should take extra precautions, monitoring for symptoms like discomfort when breathing, eye irritation, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, and mild cough.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should “seek spaces with clean air and reduce physical activity,” VCH said.

“If you experience more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, severe cough, dizziness, chest discomfort, heart palpitations, or wheezing, seek medical attention.”

You can sign up to get air quality alerts in your area online and check out the AirMap to see the latest up-to-date air quality information.

With files from Daily Hive Staff